Rather seeks facilities for devotees on Urs observance of Hazrat Sheikh Ul Alam RA

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday impressed upon the divisional Administration to ensure all facilities to devotees on the Annual Urs Observance of the Patron Saint of Jammu and Kashmir Hazrat Sheikh Ul Alam, Sheikh Nur Ud Din Noorani (Nund Reshi) RA.
In a statement, Party’s senior leader and former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather said the revered shrine is the epicenter of faith for lakhs of people. During the Urs days , the number of devotees visiting the holy shrine increases exponentially, making it imperative for the divisional and concerned district administration to step in to ensure that the devotees don’t have to face any hardships at the shrine.
He impressed upon the concerned PDD, and PWD department to ensure round the clock availability of water and electricity to the shrine. He also asked the concerned authorities to ensure swift traffic movement on all routes leading to the revered shrine at Char-e-Sharief. The administration, Rather said, is duty bound to ensure hassle free Urs observance by providing round the clock transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at the revered Shrine. He has also urged the devotees to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and health advisories of concerned departments.