Police arrest 3 for selling ‘Trath Gola’ for 4 lakh in Budgam

Budgam: Police in Budgam have arrested three accused persons for selling fake space object (Trath Gola) and seized ?4.00 lacs from their possession.
Police Station Magam received a complaint from one person Ghulam Mohammad Wani son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani resident of Kurhama Ganderbal stating that three persons identified as Gh Qadir Parray son of Gulam Mohi-u-din Parray, Rafiq Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Abdullah Parray both residents of Lassipora Drung and Mohammad Aslam Khan son of Khaleel-ul-Rahman Khan resident of Nadihal Bandipora duped him by selling fake space object ‘Heavenly Ball’ (Trati Gola) against ?400,000/- at village Badren, but, while checking he found it to be a normal stone.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 219/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police station Magam and investigation was taken up.
On receipt of this information, Police after strenuous efforts arrested all the three accused persons involved in the commission of the crime within 02 hours and also recovered ?4.00 lacs from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
General public is requested not to get swayed by these inimical tactics of anti social elements and cooperate with Police to identify such elements who indulge in these activities.