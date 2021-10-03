One death, 124 Covid cases in J&K

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Srinagar while 124 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 92 were reported in Kashmir Division and 32 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 138 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 27 from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,339 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise break-up, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 52 new cases.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases in the last 24 hours

Bandipora reported 4 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 62 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases.

