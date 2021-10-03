One civilian shot dead in Karan Nagar, another shot at in Batamaloo, critical

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another critically wounded in two separate attacks by unidentified militants in Srinagar on Saturday.

The first attack took place at 5:30 pm at Karan Nagar and the second came barely two hours after.

A police spokesperson said that a civilian identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri, son of Abdur Rehman Gojri, a resident of Chattabal, Srinagar, was fired from close range near Madina Complex Karan Nagar.

“He was shifted to nearby SMHS hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, said that the slain had received three bullets on his chest and one on his face.

“He was brought dead to the hospital,” Dr Singh told KNO.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the police stated.

In the second incident, militants fired at a civilian named Muhammad Shafi Dar, 44, son of Abdur Rehman Dar, a resident of Batamaloo area of Srinagar at around 8 pm.

Police said that Shafi received bullet wounds in his abdomen and was shifted to SMHS where his condition is stated as critical. Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said that the civilian has a stabbing injury in his chest and a bullet wound in the abdomen. “His condition is critical and he is being operated on,” he said.

A police official said that Batamaloo area has been cordoned off and a massive search launched to nab the attackers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print