NET and JKPSC exams on same date, candidates in a fix

Shopian: The National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the civil services preliminary exam 2021 conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) are falling on the same date, that is, 24th of October.

Many candidates have appealed to JKPSC authorities to postpone the exam date so that they are able to sit for both the exams.

A candidate from Srinagar said that the UGC has scheduled exams for NET from 17 to 25 October while at the same time the exams for JKPSC are scheduled on 24 October, due to which many students will not be able to sit for both the exams. “We want one of the exams to be postponed so that our career opportunities are not affected,” he said.

Another student said that since the UGC conducts exams for NET for all the states, so it would be better that JKPSC postpones its exam for a few days, so that students from J&K can appear in both the exams.

The UGC in an official notification has said that the NET exams which were scheduled on 06 and 07 of October were rescheduled because the commission had received multiple representations in which they were asked to reschedule the dates in wake of some important exams on similar dates in different regions of India.

