Interacts with Thailand Tourism delegation

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez interacted with a Tourism delegation from Thailand here.The delegation comprising Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mr. Vacharachai Sirisumpan and Marketing Head Tourism Authority of Thailand, Ms. Pinkie Arora are on a visit to Kashmir these days.
The Secretary Tourism briefed the visiting delegation about the emerging tourism scenario in Jammu & Kashmir.Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo and several tourism stakeholders were present on the occasion.