Drug smuggling bid foiled in Uri, huge quantity of drugs worth crores recovered: Police

Srinagar,: Police on Sunday claimed to have foiled drug smuggling in Uri sector area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement ,the police said that on 2nd October alert Indian troops deployed along LOC in Uri Sector observed some suspicious movement. Upon search of the area, two bags were recovered. The bags contained large amount of contraband like material. The scrutiny of the two bags revealed approx 25- 30 Kilograms of drugs like substance in packages with Pakistani markings.The exact nature of heroine like substance is being ascertained through concerned authorities.

The value of the suspected contraband is around ₹20 – 25 crores on the black market.

The legal proceedings have been initiated after the suspected recovered contraband was handed over to concerned police, Case FIR no 101 of PS Uri has been registered under relevant sections of law, they said.

The huge drug haul along the Line of Control showcases the nefarious designs of Pakistan based narco – militant nexus and its inimical intent to abet militancy and finance militancy in India.This drug bust is a huge setback to the Pakistan narco-terror nexus, they said.

This drug haul in Uri Sector comes just days after one Pakistani origin militant was neutralized and another namely Ali Babar, resident of Okara, Pakistan captured alive, in this Sector in an extended search operation culminating on 28 September 2021, reads the statement.(GNS)

