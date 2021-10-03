Deputy Mayor SMC along with officals visits Makhdoom Sahib shrine

Srinagar: Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri ,Deputy Mayor, Srinagar, accompanied with Showkat Ahmad Kak Corporator Mukhdoom Sahib Electoral Ward No.41, other Corporators of SMC, Executive Engineer, Right River Works Division, Executive Engineer, City Drainage Civil Division, SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Transport Officer, Chief Anti Encroachment Officer, Compost Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer (Electric), SMC and Ward Officer Concerned conducted an visit to holy Makhdoom Sahib shrine to review arrangements in connection with Annual Urs of Sultan-Ul-Airfeen (RA) commencing on 2nd October-2021.
Representatives/care takers of the shrine and locals of the Makhdoom Sahib thanked the Hon’ble Deputy Mayor, Srinagar for the visit and put forth several issues before the visiting dignitary for early action.
Qadri gave on hearing assured the representatives & locals that their genuine demands will be looked into on priority and shall be fulfilled as soon as possible.
The Executive Engineer Right River Works Division, SMC on the occassion apprised the Deputy Mayor Srinagar that CT/PT Block constructed near Masjid Syed Sadaat Mukhdoom Sahib is almost in a state of completion and will be put at the disposal of people especially devotees visiting the holy shrine.
Qadri gave on spot directions to the concerned Officers to expedite the issues put forth by the locals and solve their genuine grievances within the fixed time frame.
He also stressed upon people of the area to maintain social distancing, adopt CAB and follow SOP’s strictly as per the instructions of the Divisional/District Administration, Srinagar.