Army man shoots himself dead in Awantipora: Officials

Pulwama: An army man on Sunday shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said here.

Official said that the army man posted at 42 RR camp of Rajpora died on the spot after he shot himself with his service rifle.

They, however, said the reason behind him taking this extreme step was not immediately known.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said a case has been registered and further investigation was underway in this regard—(KNO)

