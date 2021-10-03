45-year-old fired upon in Batamaloo Srinagar succumbs to wounds

Srinagar: A 45-year-old man who was fired upon by suspected militants succumbed to the injuries at a hospital here, officials said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr. Kanwar Jeet Singh said that the man, Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar of Batamaloo at SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar, succumbed to the wounds.

The gunmen had fired upon Dar at about 2000 hours at SD Colony Batamaloo. Dar, an employee of PDD, had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby SMHS hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime,” a police spokesman had said soon after the incident.

The police and CRPF had cordoned off the area and carried searches in the area. However when this report was filed, no arrested have been made, the officials added.

Earlier in the day the militants killed one individual identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri son of Abdul Rehman of Chattabal Srinagar near Madina Complex Karan Nagar here. (GNS)

