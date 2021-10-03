2 drug peddlers arrested along with 11 kg poppy straw in Pampore

PAMPORE: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 11 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession at Galander Pampore area.
Party of police station Pampore led by SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad during vehicular checking on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near naka Galander arrested two drug peddler.
The arrested drug peddlers were identified as John Mohd Wani son of Abdul Gani and Hilal Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Shaban, both residents of Lolipora Nehama, Pulwama, police officer told Kashmir Reader.
The duo were travelling in a Alto 800 vehicle bearing registration number JK13G-0883 when they were intercepted by a police party led by SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan during the naka checking at Galander. During the search 11 kg of grinded poppy straw was recovered from the possession of the persons boarding in the vehicle, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.
Meanwhile, the recovered material and vehicle used in the commission of the said crime were seized and both the persons involved were arrested.
A case vide FIR numbers 131/2021 under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Pampore and further investigation into the case has been started, he said.