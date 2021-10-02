Two brothers among three killed, four others injured in Rajouri road accident

Rajouri: At least three persons were killed including two brothers, while four others were injured in a road accident that took place near the Line of Control in Rajouri district late last night, officials said here.

An official said that the accident took place at around 11:30 PM last night when a vehicle, which was plying on Lam to Thandikassi PB road, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

He said that in the accident three passengers lost their lives who include two brothers namely Awais Mohammad and Aftar Mohammad, sons of Zakir Ahmed and Mohammad Mumtaz son of Mohammad Sidiq—all residents of Khando Jojote of Thandikassi.

The four injured persons were identified as Mohammad Sajjad, Sadiq Ahmed, Zaheer Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed.

The official said that the police station Nowshera have has taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

