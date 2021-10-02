One death, 133 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Srinagar while 133 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 97 were reported in Kashmir Division and 36 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 138 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 27 from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,339 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise break-up, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 57 new cases and currently has 554 active cases, with 58 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 162 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 14 new cases and currently has 118 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported zero new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 24 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 27 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 37 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 62 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 6 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 2 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hour

