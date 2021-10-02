Militant killed, another arrested in Shopian

Shopian: In a predawn encounter at Rakhama village of Shopian, a militant was killed in a brief exchange of gunfire with government forces.

The slain militant was identified as Mujeeb Ahmad Lone son of Muhammad Amin Lone resident of Redwani Bala of district Kulgam. He, according to police, had recently joined militant ranks and was affiliated with the LeT militant outfit.

Police said that a pistol along with one magazine and other incriminating material was recovered from the procession of the slain militant.

Local sources said that the militant was killed around 5 am on Friday after government forces laid an ambush after getting inputs of the presence of militants in the area.

Police in a statement said that the slain militant was given the opportunity to surrender. But he refused and was subsequently killed in the encounter with government forces.

The Rakhama operation, according to police sources, was carried out by a joint team of government forces including 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 178th battalion of central reserve police force and police.

Meanwhile on Friday evening police in a statement claimed the arrest of LeT militant at Mujimarag area of district Shopian.

The arrested person has been identified by police as Kamran Bashir son of Bashir Ahmed Hajam resident of Babapora Shopian. Police said that a hand grenade and 29 live rounds of calibre 7.62 mm were recovered from him.

It said the apprehended militant was planning an attack on the forces Naka party.

An FIR no 117/2021 lodged under relevant sections of law registered at Police Station Zainapora. They said that further investigation regarding the case is underway.

