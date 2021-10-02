Man involved in killing of police officer arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man involved in the killing of an inspector in June in Srinagar.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that one person namely Muheeb Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Manganwagi who was involved in the killing of inspector Parvez Ahmad has been arrested.

“In this regard a Case FIR No 75/2021 U/S 302 IPC; 13,16,18,23, UL(P)Act of Police Station Nowgam has already been registered,” the statement reads

On the evening of June 22 the inspector was killed when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers during which he was fired on by two armed militants.

“The accused is also involved in many other militant related incidents,” it said.

