Civilian shot dead in Sgr

Srinagar: A civilian was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Karanagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

A police official said, that a civilian identified as Abdur Rehman Guroo, a resident of Galwanteng, Chattabal, Srinagar, was fired from a close range. “He was shifted to nearby SMHS, where he succumbed,” he said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Srinagar, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh told KNO that the slain had received three bullets on his chest and one on his face. “He was brought dead to the hospital,” the he said—(KNO)

