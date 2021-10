Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant of LeT outfit in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that Pulwama police and security forces apprehended a categorised militant identified as Shamim Sofi son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi of Nikloora.

He said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

—(KNO)

