In September, Srinagar reported 55% of Covid cases in Kashmir

No Covid related death in south Kashmir districts this month

Anantnag: Amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases in September, Srinagar continues to be the worst-affected district in the valley, with more than 55 percent of the cases reported here in the month.

Through the month of September, 3,056 cases of new Covid infections have been recorded across the ten districts of Kashmir valley. Of these, 1,067 have been reported from Srinagar district.

“Which is a share of 55.5 percent,” a senior official, privy to the data on Covid, told Kashmir Reader.

Overall as well, Srinagar district has the highest number of cases reported thus far. Of the 2,05,546 total Covid cases in Kashmir valley, 74,198 have been reported from Srinagar.

“Which is a share of more than 36 percent as well,” the official said, “and 37.3 percent of the deaths caused by the infection also were reported from Srinagar district.”

This month, Srinagar’s share in the death count has risen to 66.6 percent with four of the total six Covid related deaths reported in Kashmir in September.

While Srinagar is the most populous district of Kashmir valley, other districts with more or less the same population have done fairly well.

“Anantnag for example is almost as populous as Srinagar but has only 68 new cases this month and zero deaths,” the official said, “Even the overall situation in Anantnag is not as grim as Srinagar. The district has only 16,520 total cases thus far and 205 deaths. Compare that with Srinagar and it is minimal.”

In fact, the whole of south Kashmir region has been the least affected this month. Shopian district, for instance, has had no fresh infections reported in the last 5 days, and only 7 cases this month.

“The district has only three active cases as of now, and zero deaths,” the official said. Numbers reveal that the four districts in south Kashmir have in fact reported no death due to Covid-19 this month.

Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian districts together have reported 258 cases of the infection in September. Most of these cases, 126 to be precise, have been reported in Pulwama district.

“The four districts put together have only 15 percent of Srinagar’s cases,” the official said, adding that it was a case to study why Srinagar has been affected so badly while other districts remain less affected.

