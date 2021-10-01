Grievance of every Kashmiri would be resolved in time bound manner: MoS Home

KUPWARA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nìtyanand Rai who is on a three day visit to Kupwara on Thursday said that the central government is taking all possible efforts to ensure sustainable development and peace in Kashmir.

The Minister was addressing Block Development Council Chairpersons, PRIs and public deputations at Kupwara. The deputations include Pahari Speaking people, political workers, Gujjar Bakerwal Community, ex-servicemen, Panchayat Raj Movement, Selp Help Group of Engineers among others.

The BDCs, PRIs and the deputations projected demands of their respective areas. The Minister assured that the genuine demands would be resolved on priority basis.

The Union Minister assured them that grievances of every Kashmiri would be resolved in a time bound manner, adding that the people of Kashmir have shown their interest in peace and development.

Later, the Minister visited Sector HQ Border Security Forces Kupwara, where he addressed troops in a Sainik Sammelan.

On the occasion Rai was briefed about the present security scenario and duties being performed by the BSF troops on the LoC as well as in hinterland to assist civil administration and to maintain law and order in district Kupwara.

The Minister complimented troops on maintaining high morale and motivation even in the difficult terrain.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented.

