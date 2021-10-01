Elderly man mauled to death by bear in Kokarnag forests

Kokarnag: A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a bear when he was grazing his cattle in Soafshali forest area of Kokarnag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Friday morning.

Officials sais that the man who was grazing cattle in Soafshali forests was attacked by the bear.

“Soon after bear attack him, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” they said.

They identified the deceased as Abdul Rasheed Bhat (50) son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat, a resident of Soafshali, Kokarnag—(KNO)

