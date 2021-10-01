110 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported while 110 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 84 were reported in Kashmir Division and 26 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 153 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 26 from Jammu Division and 127 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,345 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise break-up, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 45 new cases and currently has 556 active cases, with 85 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 15 new cases and currently has 168 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 7 new cases and currently has 123 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported zero new cases and currently has 45 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 23 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases and has 26 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 31 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 4 new cases and has 64 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 7 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours

