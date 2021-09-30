Undergrad students of 2018 batch say final exams delayed by KU

Shopian: Undergraduate students of the 2018 batch are furious with the Kashmir University authorities for not holding their sixth semester examinations, which were scheduled by the end of year 2020.

The students told Kashmir Reader that if their exams are not held on time, they will not be able to apply for higher education nor be eligible to sit in competitive examinations in this academic year.

Rasiq Ahmad, a student from Anantnag, said that his batch of 2018 by the end of 2020 should have completed the sixth semester, but almost a year has passed and the semester exams are still to be held.

“We want to study further but how can any university or college give us admission when we haven’t completed the course? And that just for the want of a single examination in a three-year course,” he said.

Saqib Akber, another student, said that since last year the government has conducted many competitive examinations but the 2018 batch has not been able to appear in any of those exams due to ineligibility.

A group of undergraduate students said that by delaying the examinations, the authorities are playing with the careers of students. They appealed to the government to conduct the exams of UG sixth semester, 2018 batch, so that they are able to continue their education or apply for job-related exams.

Faizan Ahmad, a student from Bejbehara, told Kashmir Reader that earlier this year the students were told that the exams will be held within 15 days, but the exams are yet to be held.

Kashmir University Controller of Examinations, Professor Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, said that the students are lying. “There are UGC guidelines that there should be at least four months’ gap between two semesters. Once that is completed, we will hold their exams,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print