Take more steps to remove encroachments in Dal, orders HC

Srinagar: ‘Take more effective steps to ensure all the encroachment around the Dal Lake is removed,” the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh directed Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

The court while appreciating the work done by the LAWDA remarked that it expects that LAWDA proceeds ahead on the lines of the scheme and concentrates on the de-weeding, dredging and stopping of flow of all drains and waste affluents.

“It should also take effective steps to ensure that there is no encroachment and that all unauthorized constructions are duly dealt with in accordance with law and are removed as soon as possible,” the court directed.

Hearing a PIL on preservation and protection of Dal Lake, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed LAWDA to submit a report regarding the inlet and outlet of the lake before the next date of hearing.

The bench directed LAWDA to take steps to check the discharge of waste and effluents from the houseboats into the Dal “and if necessary either bio-degradable tanks or floating sewage tanks be arranged for each houseboat subject to payment of some charges as may be deemed fit.”

“LAWDA may not only involve Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), but may also coordinate with the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL),” the court directed.

The project report, the court said, as submitted before the Court may be supplied to the SSCL while mpleading it as one of the respondents.

The court passed the directions after a compliance report with the affidavit was submitted before it by the Vice Chairman of LAWDA, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, bringing on record the scheme for the management and development of the lake.

The scheme which was screened before the court revealed the various proposals regarding the construction of the ring road, Sewage Treatment Plants and places of parking etc.

In a previous hearing, the LAWDA was directed by the court to draw a complete scheme for the management and development of the Dal and the area around it in coordination with the various departments and to submit the same to the Court.

Earlier, in order to check further encroachment in the Dal area and to maintain its existing size, the court had suggested having a ring road all around the lake.

It was also suggested by the court that Ghats in existence be properly maintained and proper parking facilities be developed.

The court had also directed for the preparation of a list of all drains or nallas flowing into Dal in order to take immediate steps to stop the flow of affluent into the lake and for the treatment of the sewage water.

The bench had further directed that to maintain the inlets and outlets, which provide the lake with clean water and help in the outflow/overflow the waste or excess water, in proper condition and to remove all obstacles, if any, from such sources and outsources.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print