School Van Hits Electric Pole in Krusan Lolab; 3 Students Injured

Kupwara: At least three students from Army Goodwill School Krusan received injuries after a private-owned vehicle ferrying them met with an accident on Thursday afternoon in Saiwan Lolab in north-Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that the incident occurred after the driver Showkat Ahmad Ganaie son of Ghulam Hassan lost control over the vehicle bearing registration number JK09A-1209 and hit an electric pole. The vehicle was on way from Krusan to Khurhama.

In the incident three injured students identified as Syed Umair Pir (10), Syed Zia Pir (10) and Uzma Jan all residents of Khurhama were immediately brought to SDH Sogam wherefrom two boys injured in the accident were referred to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for specialized treatment.

More details awaited. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print