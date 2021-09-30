Press Council sets up fact finding panel to probe harassment of Kashmir journalists

Srinagar: Taking suo-motu cognizance of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti’s letter about harassment and raids at homes of journalists, Press Council of India (PCI) has constituted a three member fact finding committee to look into the matter.

The members include Prakash Dubey, convener and group editor of Daink Bhaskar, Gurbir Singh, journalist from The New Indian Express and Dr Suman Gupta editor of Jan Morcha, said an order issued by PCI.

On Monday, Mehbooba had shot a letter to PCI seeking its intervention to prevent the continued harassment and intimidation of journalists by the police in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that the committee will regulate its own procedure.

The PCI said that the committee is required to make a thorough probe into the matter holding discussions with the concerned authorities and the affected journalists and collect such information as it deem fit to submit its report to the council at the earliest.

“The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are requested to extend full cooperation and assistance to this fact finding committee for the discharge of its function,” it said.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti thanked the PCI for constituting the committee.

“Thankful to the @PressCouncil_IN for their decision to constitute a fact finding committee to probe about journalists being harassed in J&K. Hope the local administration ensures their full cooperation so that this committee can discharge its duty,” she said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print