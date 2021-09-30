J&K reports 100 new Covid cases

76 in Kashmir, 24 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported while 100 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 76 were reported in Kashmir Division and 24 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 132 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 13 from Jammu Division and 119 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,388 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise break-up, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 new cases and currently has 596 active cases, with 62 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 161 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 130 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 48 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 25 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 24 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 31 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 65 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

