India records 23,529 COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 23,529 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its infection tally to 3,37,39,980, while the count of active cases dipped to 2,77,020, the lowest in 195 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,48,062 with 311 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,77,020, comprising 0.82 per cent of the total infections the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.85 per cent, the highest since March 2020, it added.

A decrease of 5,500 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,06,254 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations done so far to 56,89,56,439, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been below three per cent for 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.74 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 97 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,30,14,898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 88.34 crore.

