Crime Branch Produces Chagesheet Against Man For Impersonating As Minister To Extract Money From Officials

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir has produced charge sheet against a “notorious fraudster” for impersonating as minister(s) and bureaucrat(s) by using spoof call application to extract money from various government servants, officials said on Thursday.

The Chargesheet in Case (FIR No: 46 of 2018) under section 419, 420, RPC and 66-D IT Act of police station CBK was produced before Court of 13th Finance Srinagar against the “notorious fraudster Firdous Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman Ahangar of Nund Resh Colony Bemina Srinagar, the Crime Branch Kashmir said in statement.

Giving details of the case, it said the CBK received a communication that Cell No: 7880919630 was being used by some cheat/fraudster, impersonating as Minister (s) /Bureaucrat (s), demanding money from engineers of PWD, PMGSY and Tehsildar Uri.

“Subsequent to the information, a verification was initiated in Crime Branch Kashmir, Srinagar which lead to the registration of case FIR No. 46/2018 U/S 419, 420 RPC 66-D IT Act of P/S CBK,” it said.

During the course of investigation, the CBK said, it came to fore that the cell number was being used by Firdous Ahmad to contact Superintending Engineer PMGSY Srinagar, Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara, Tehsildar Uri and Chief Education Officer Ganderbal respectively. “He introduced himself as MoS for R&B and Revenue department, and stated to them that they might be transferred unless they pay money to him,” it said, adding, “The investigation thus conducted has established that the accused Firdous Ahmad has used the cell number by using a spoof call application, which displayed the cell number of concerned ministers on the cell phone of the receiver of such calls/SMS’s, and impersonated himself as Minister of concerned departments in order to cheat them and extract money from them against their transfer or post them as per their choice.”

During the course of investigation, offences U/S 511-420, 419, 468, 201 RPC, 66-D IT Act were established and the Final Report (charge sheet) of the instant case was produced before the court of 13th Finance, Srinagar on September 29.

“Pertinent to mention that the accused person is also involved Case FIR No: 17/2012 U/S 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC P/S CBK, which stands charge-sheeted on 21.02.2013 before the court of law.”

Moreover, it said, Case FIR No: 63/2016, U/S 420, 66 IT Act & FIR No: 37/2017 U/S 419, 120-B RPC P/S Crime Branch Kashmir was also registered against the said accused person for cheating and the investigation of these cases is going on.

