Zero Covid deaths, below 100 cases in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported while 95 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 67 were reported in Kashmir Division and 28 in Jammu Division, it said.

The number of fresh cases reported in Jammu division showed a marked increase from the figures of the previous few days, when the number had remained less than 25 generally.

It said that 188 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 21 from Jammu Division and 167 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,420 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise break-up, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 36 new cases and currently has 609 active cases, with 93 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 13 new cases and currently has 164 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 145 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 46 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 25 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new case and has 25 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 34 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 4 new cases and has 76 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 5 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print