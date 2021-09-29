MBBS students protest against all-India PG quota?

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri MBBS doctors who have applied for post-graduate admissions have raised concern over the possibility that they are going to compete at all-India level, instead of at Jammu & Kashmir-level only.

Their fears have come after a government notification said that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to participate in All India Medical Quota counselling from this year.

Tahir, one of the aggrieved MBBS students, told Kashmir Reader that in the recent exam which was held on Sep 11, they had prepared keeping in consideration the JK-level competition. But two weeks later a notification said that they had to compete at all India-level.

“In JK we have competition max with 3,000 students. At All India level it goes beyond one lakh. How is it possible that we would be able to make it given the conditions in which we have studied, under lockdown, without internet? As a result of the lockdown we have also lost an academic year,” he said.

“We want the government to please not let it happen, for the welfare of the students. We should have either been told in advance about it, not after the exams,” he added.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary in charge of the Health and Medical Education department, told Kashmir Reader that he was aware of the matter, and considering it.

“The decision would be taken soon,” he said.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences had said that the subject has been sent to JK authorities for approval.

The students are so aggrieved that they staged a half an hour protest at the GMC Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to Tahir, the new arrangement will take away more than 50 percent of the seats from Jammu and Kashmir. At present there are 480 seats for 19 subjects for PG in JK, he said.

