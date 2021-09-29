Family in Tral accuses army of ‘assault’ during raid

Police, army term allegation baseless

Tral: A family in Seer Jageer area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday alleged that they were assaulted by army on Monday evening.

The family alleged that their daughter Ishrat Jan was dragged while her clothes were torn before she fell unconscious and was later taken to hospital.

While talking to the media, Ishrat alleged that the army dragged her out of the house and tried to take her away in their vehicle.

“I raised a hue and cry after which villagers came out and saved me. Army has been raiding our house frequently due to which we are feeling disturbed and insecure,” she said.

Ishrat’s mother said that her one son was already languishing in jail for the last three months, “while two others are being assaulted by the forces.”

The family demanded an end to such “atrocities” so that such an incident should not happen again.

Meanwhile, the army termed the allegation as baseless.

An army officer said that no manhandling of anyone was carried out by the army at Seer last night.

“An army night domination party had gone to a village where they spotted two persons near Arapal Nala. The duo were called and were being questioned, Ali Mohammed Chopan and his family came out of the house which was nearby,” an officer said.

“As they came out, Ishrat Jan feigned fainting while other members started shouting after which other villagers came out and started blaming the army for ransacking the house and beating the girl,” an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Awantipora Mohammed Yousuf said that the claims made by the family are baseless after inquiring about the incident.

“Basically, they have links with militancy. One of their sons is already in jail after he was arrested in a militancy related case,” he said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that this is not the first time that civilians from Seer village have been beaten up by the army.

“Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes & ruthlessly thrashed a family last night.The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by the army in this area (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted. KNO

