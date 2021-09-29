Every party is united on restoration of Article 370: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference patron and former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the central government is using the colonial British policy of divide-and-rule to suppress the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, he said that New Delhi continues its policy of weakening the regional politics in Kashmir by resorting to divide and rule policy to confuse the people.

Replying to a question, he said that every party in Jammu and Kashmir is united as far as restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A is concerned. “Every party has its own system of working, but as far as restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, every party here is united,” he said.

He said that the NC will always stand up for the rights of youth of J&K. “Youth of J&K are competent in every field, and they need more opportunities and avenues for their future. The unemployment among the youth has led to drastic drug menace and it needs to be stopped. If government fails to create more avenues for them, there will be destruction,” he said.

He said that the central government should take serious note of increasing unemployment in J&K. “Our party is the oldest political party of J&K, and we will always stand up for the rights of our people,” he said. “Without any vested interests, we have always worked for the welfare of people of J&K.”

He said that the government did wrong by dismissing ICDS helpers and snatching their livelihood. “They had promised 50,000 jobs to the youth of J&K. Where are those jobs? Instead of providing jobs, they are dismissing them from their services,” he said.

He said that the youth of J&K have not pelted stones or picked up guns to solve their issues, but are instead wanting to solve these issues through the Gandhian way, and are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing on the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print