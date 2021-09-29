CBK chargesheets man for duping Hajj aspirants in Pattan

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir has produced chargesheet against proprietor of M/S Kaba Tour and Travels for duping a couple intending to perform Hajj pilgrimage by providing them fake visa and other invalid documents in 2016.

The crime branch had registered a case (FIR No: 17 of 2018) under section 420 RPC of Police Station crime branch Kashmir and produced the charge sheet in the court of Sub Judge Pattan against the proprietor of M/S Kaba Tour and Travels, Hamidullah Mir of Pattan Baramulla, an official of the CBK said.

He said that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from one Ghulam Rasool Khanday of Pattan Bala, stating that he and his wife intended to undertake Hajj Pilgrimage and for that purpose contacted Hamidullah Mir, the Prop of M/S Kaba Tour and Travels, and paid him an amount of Rs 3.80 lakhs for arranging visa, air tickets and accommodation at Harmain Sharief (KSA) and other related facilities for them.

“The accused provided them visa for proceeding to Saudi Arabia for Hajj Pilgrimage and accordingly they proceeded for Pilgrimage on 16.9.2016, but were stopped at Delhi airport and were not allowed to proceed ahead on the ground that their visas are invalid and are not meant for Hajj/Umrah,” the official said

These passports and visas were verified and confirmed which turned to be fake and false, the official said.

“On this count, case with FIR No: 17/2018 U/s 420 RPC was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation set into motion,” he said, adding, “The allegations were established in the course of investigation against accused and it was also established that the accused had duped other Hajj aspirants hailing from Pattan area.”

The official said that the offence under section 420 RPC has been proved against the accused Hamidullah Mir and accordingly the charge sheet was presented before the court of Sub judge Pattan. (

