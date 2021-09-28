Two militant associates arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday arrested two militants associates in Pulwama and also busted a militant hideout in RaziKadal area of Srinagar district.

Police officer said that Srinagar police with assistance of Pulwama police & 50 RR arrested 2 OGWs from Pulwama.

The police officer further said that on further interrogation an input regarding presence of Riyaz Sathrgund (LeT Commander) was developed.

Reportedly Reyaz has asked them to build a hideout in razikadal area of Nowhatta Srinagar, he said.

On their information a CASO was launched along with CRPF and the hideout was discovered. However the hideout was empty. House owner has been brought to Police Station and questioning/investigation is going on, he added.(GNS)

