Govt asks new appointees to submit verification roll within 21 days

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered new appointees to submit verification roll within 21 days to their respective appointing agencies.

In this regard an order has been issued by Manoj Dwedi, General Administration Department, which states that the directions have been issued after the government amended instructions in Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents), 1997, where the new appointees shall submit their verification roll in triplicate before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release.

The official order reads as, “The candidate whose recommendation is released by the Selection agency shall submit their verification roll in triplicate before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release, failing which the candidate shall forgo their right to appointment forthwith.”

“In respect of the selection lists already published, the period of 21 days shall be reckoned from the notification of these instructions. The selection agencies shall also incorporate instructions mentioned in para one above all in the selection lists and ensure wide publicity to the recommendation for selection through their website and print and electronic media”, the order reads.

“In continuation to the government order no 528-JK GAD of 2021 dated 21.06.2021, the amendments shall be inserted ahead of the first para of the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents Instructions) 1997, notified vide Government Order no 1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, as amended from time to time”, the order reads—(KNO)

