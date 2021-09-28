Former Pak captain Inzamam undergoes angioplasty

Lahore: Pakistan’s former captain and most capped player Inzamam-ul-Haq had to undergo an emergency angioplasty at a private hospital here after complaining of heart-related issues and breathing difficulty.

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday.

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

“Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital. He is okay now,” one family member said.

The 51-year old, who played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals during an illustrious career, also served as chief selector between 2016-2019 and it was in his tenure that Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017.

He was, however, unceremoniously told to step down in late 2019 after the World Cup by a new Pakistan Cricket Board management.

The former top batsman also coached the Afghanistan team in the 2016 World Cup T20.

