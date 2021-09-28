Covid cases rise in Jammu as well: 55 out of 117 in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported while 117 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 62 were reported in Kashmir Division and 55 in Jammu Division, it said.

The number of fresh cases reported in Jammu division showed a marked increase from the figures of the previous few days, when the number had remained less than 25 generally.

It said that 118 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 14 from Jammu Division and 104 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,513 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 33 new cases and currently has 666 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 2 new cases and currently has 173 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 145 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 52 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 25 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

