Srinagar reports 1 death, 56 new cases

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Srinagar district and 127 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 104 were reported in Kashmir Division and 23 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 175 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 39 from Jammu Division and 136 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,514 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 56 new cases and currently has 703 active cases, with 75 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 13 new cases and currently has 177 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 145 active cases, with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 53 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 27 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases and has 26 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 33 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 86 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 20 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

