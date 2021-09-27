Elderly man killed in Mujgund road accident

Srinagar: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Mujgund area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, officials said.

Official sources said that the 70-year-old Abdul Salaam Sheikh resident of Bakshipora Shalteng was critically injured in the road accident that took place between a scooty and a truck near Mujgund.

They said that the injured was shifted to JVC hospital Bemina for treatment, from where he was reffered to SKIMS Soura, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case in this regard—(KNO)

