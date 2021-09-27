Drug peddler arrested in Bazipora, contraband substance recovered: Police

Bandipora: Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband drugs from his possession in Bazipora area of Ajas in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that acting on a specific information regarding movement of a drug peddler a special naka was laid at Bazipora by a police team led by I/C PP Ajas Inspector Sajad Ahmad, under the supervision of SDPO Sumbal Surender Mohan.

“During checking one suspicious person driving a car bearing registration No. JK15A-8320 was signalled to stop and on search 600 Capsules of contraband drug Tramadol Hydrochloride were recovered.”

The accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Rather son of Mohammad Maqbool Rather of Bazipora was arrested and his Car was also seized.

During preliminary enquiry it was revealed that the accused is running a medical shop in Ajas and is involved in supplying drugs to the youth of the area to make them drug addicts.

A case FIR No.128/2021 under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered in police station Sumbal and further investigation has been taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print