Departments pass the buck as huge commercial complex comes up in Pampore residential area

Pampore: A commercial complex within the demarcated residential area of Tulbagh in Pampore town of Pulwama district is making the residents uneasy, but the authorities remain unaffected, and pass the buck from one department to another.

As per sources, a 10,000 square feet shopping complex is being constructed over 2 kanals of land near Government Degree College in Tulbagh area of Pampore town.

The irked residents approached the Municipal Committee Pampore (MCP) and demanded that the work on the complex be stopped immediately. The MCP, however, in its written response has maintained that the area in question is out of the Pampore Municipal limits.

“The construction went on, despite the applications we moved to different offices and the objections I filed in the court of law,” a resident, Ashiq Hussain Wani, told Kashmir Reader.

Wani went to the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) with the complaint. The officials at the SDA, in their written response to Hussain and to the MCP officials, maintained that the land was indeed located within a residential area.

“SDA has got the site inspected by the field staff and has reported that the site in question falls in the zone MHDR, earmarked for residential use as per Master Plan-2035 SMR,” the letter by the SDA reads.

It further reads that commercial activity is not allowed in the area. “As per the jurisdiction map of master plan 2035, the land falls within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Committee Pampore. Further corrective action to be taken at your level, under rules,” the letter reads.

Despite this letter by the SDA, the MCP has remained unmoved and has not acted at all.

Kashmir Reader tried to talk to the Executive Officer of the MCP, but he did not answer his phone.

The SDA Vice Chairman, Bashir Ahmad Lone, said that there was some confusion regarding the jurisdiction of the site and that has been sorted out.

“It is our jurisdiction and we have sent an enforcement team over to the site today. We are investigating the matter and have verbally ordered the person to stop work on the complex immediately, till a decision is reached,” Lone told Kashmir Reader on Saturday.

The anxious residents meanwhile demand that the construction work be stopped and whatever has been constructed should be demolished. “I have my home located next to this complex and I will ensure that not only the work is stopped but the complex is demolished as well,” Wani said.

