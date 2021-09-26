Two new airports to be established in J&K: Union minister

Srinagar: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday said that two new airports shall be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

He said this during an interaction programme with DDC and BDC members, PRI representatives and locals at Harwan block of Srinagar district.

The Minister said that an airport at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore shall be established on 25,000 square metres in Kashmir, while another airport at a cost of Rs 650 crore shall be established in Jammu on 22,000 square metres land.

The Minister said that the improved connectivity shall bring more tourists to J&K and promote local crafts, boosting economic activity and prosperity of people of J&K.

BDC and DDC members, sarpanchs and other representatives spoke on the occasion and raised their demands.

The demands raised by the members included bridging developmental gap between urban and rural areas, construction of degree college and AYUSH Hospital in Harwan, development of area for rural tourism, better health and education facilities, reduction in power and water tariffs, loan waivers for drivers, among others.

DC Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad, Private Secretary to Minister, SSP Srinagar, ADC Srinagar, officers from RDD among others were present on the occasion.

