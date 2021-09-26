Two mlitants killed in Bandipora encounter: Police

Bandipora: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Watrina village of north kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

A senior police officer, who was part of the operation said that the security forces including Army’s 14RR launched a cordon and search operation in the Watrina area this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, two unidentified militants were killed, he said.

The officer added that militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they refused to do so and fired upon forces which was retialated resulted in killing of two militants

J&K police in a tweet said: “BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified # militants killed. Search going on. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”—(KNO)

