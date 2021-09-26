Sudden corona curfew upsets wedding plans, hits business

Srinagar: People’s plans and routines have both been upset by the sudden corona curfew imposed on Friday by the district administration in several localities of Srinagar for 10 days.

Curfew like restrictions have been imposed in the municipal wards of Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Kathi Darwaza and Lal Bazar.

Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Hawal, told Kashmir Reader that his daughter’s marriage is scheduled next week. “We don’t know what we will do. This sudden lockdown has changed many things,” he said.

“We have everything ready, we have issued invitation cards,” he said.

Shopkeepers at Alamgiri Bazar are distraught that they cannot open their shops for ten days.

Furkan Ahmad, one of the shopkeepers, told Kashmir Reader that “we are already in dire straits”.

“We decorate cars and sell flowers, among other things. Due to this lockdown, we are not able to,” he said.

The administration’s order stated that there will be a 24-hour complete ‘Corona’ curfew with no movement of people allowed except for permissible activities.

As per the order, the Superintend Engineer R&B (PWD) has given orders to barricade the restricted areas. It said that the Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar would ensure strict implementation of this order, while Tehsildar Eidgah shall be the Administrator for the Red Zones and all the line departments shall coordinate and cooperate with the Administrator for effective implementation of the order.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print