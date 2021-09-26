Police holds PCPG meeting in Sopore

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme, Police Community Partnership Group meeting was facilitated by Sopore Police at Police Station Bomai while following social distancing and other Covid norms.
The meeting was chaired by SDPO Sopore Shri Raja Majid-JKPS accompanied by SHO Police Station Bomai. The meeting was attended by large number of respectable citizens of Zainageer area including DDC Tujjar, BDC Chairperson Tujjar, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other notable persons of the area.
During the meeting, participants raised various issues pertaining to Police and civil authorities. The chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.
The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely.