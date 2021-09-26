One day “Spine Outreach Programme” held at Police Hospital Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K Police Hospital in collaboration with the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) & Orthopaedic Surgeons Association Kashmir(OSAK) organized a day-long “Spine Outreach Programme” at the auditorium of Police Hospital Srinagar.

A group of eminent spine surgeons, orthopaedicians and other distinguished guests from Kashmir valley & across the country participated in the event. Prominent among them were Mr. Zubair Ahmad Khan-JKPS, Administrator J&K Police Hospital Srinagar, Dr. Shankar Acharya (President Association of Spine Surgeons of India), Dr. R. S. Chahal (Joint Secretary & Treasurer of ASSI), Dr. Khalid Pervez, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Gh Rasool Mir (former Principal GMC Srinagar), Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Ramzan Mir (former HOD Bone & Joints Hospital, Barzulla), Dr. Naseer Ahmad Mir (HOD SKIMS MC&H Bemina), Dr. Najeeb Drabu, Dr. Mohammad Altaf Kawoosa, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Dhar and Dr. Suhail Majid.

Dr. Feroze Ahmad Consultant Physician Police Hospital an event moderator, started the conference at 0830hrs. At the outset, Dr. Suhail Afzal, Consultant Orthopaedics & Spine Surgeon (Organizing Secretary) in his welcome address thanked the dignitaries for gracing the conference with their delectable presence. He spoke on the essence of ASSI and purpose of today’s Outreach Programme describing it as an ideal platform for spine surgeons to hone their skills by imbibing medical advancements in the field of spine surgery. He maintained that ASSI together with OSAK will continue such outreach programmes in future as well. Dr. Khalid Pervez, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Srinagar, in his speech, too welcomed the delegates to the event noting that it would be a historic and glittering moment in the profile of the hospital. He added that the informative lectures by the delegates were definitely going to help and sharpen surgical skills and build knowledge of the spine surgeons. He thanked Dr. Suhail Afzal (Organizing Secretary) and his team for organizing the conference asserting that by virtue of such programmes Police Hospital will progress immensely. He conveyed a strong message to the audience that all of us should whole-heartedly contribute to this vital institution and not look for what it can give to us.

Meanwhile, the programme highlights were didactic lectures as well as Hands on SAW Bone Model Workshop. There were four sessions, viz; (I) Lumbar Disc Prolapse and LCS (II) Spondylolisthesis (III) Infections, and (IV) TL Spine Fractures. Each session covered allied sub-topics including Lumbar Disc Prolapse, Microdiscectomy, Lumbar Canal Stenosis, Spondylolisthesis, TLIF, Tuberculosis of Spine, Post-operative Discitis, TL Fractures, Osteoporotic Fractures, Instrumentation in Osteoporotic Spine, Saw Bone Workshop etc. The esteemed guests spoke in detail about the current cutting edge research in Spine Surgery.

The day-long event concluded at 1600hrs with valedictory address and vote of thanks by the organizing secretary. Inter alia, he expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and other delegates for doing away with their pre-occupations and gracing the conference. He also thanked members of the organizing team for putting in their best efforts to make the event successful.

