North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Bandipora

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Watrina Village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and 14 RR of army launched a cordon and search operation in Watrina village.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

Official sources also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped. (GNS)

