NHPC Dulhasti Power Station organizes Fit India Freedom Run

SRINAGAR: NHPC Dulhasti Power Station is organising various programs under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from time to time. In this sequence, Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 was organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Power Station premises.
On this occasion, Nirmal Singh, General Manager (In-Charge), Dulhasti Power Station led the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 wherein Dr. Nisha Sharma, General Manager (Medical Services), R. N. Sharma, General Manager (Civil), Surendra Kumar Mishra, General Manager (Electrical) and senior officers, employees participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.
On this occasion, Dr. R. P. Singh, Deputy General Manager (HR), G.C. Sinha, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Bidya Dhar Moharana, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Gursharan Singh, Deputy General Manager (Electrical) and other officers and employees were present.