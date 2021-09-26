KU organises debate competition, special lecture to mark NSS Foundation

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir organised a debate competition and a special lecture to mark the Foundation Day of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir chaired the valedictory session of the day-long event, organised by the varsity’s office of NSS. Director Colleges Prof Yasmin Ashai was a guest of honour on the occasion.

The topic for the debate competition was: ‘Youth as agents of social change’. The special lecture was delivered by Justice (retired) Bashir A Kirmani.

In his presidential address, Dr Nisar said he is happy to see active participation of NSS volunteers and students in various NSS programmes which are aimed at addressing a host of social and environmental issues.

He said the theme of the debate has been chosen carefully to enable young students to discuss how they can become agents of change in the society.

In her special remarks, Dr Ashai said it was encouraging to see students from newly-established colleges joining the NSS debate. “Our aim is to create the socially-conscious student community which is determined to create a creative space for themselves,” she said, appreciating the varsity’s NSS team for involving college students in the NSS activities.

Programme Coordinator NSS Dr Mussavir Ahmad highlighted programmes organised by his department.

Earlier, Prof Mohammad Hussain from KU’s Law Department chaired the lecture session while Mr Ajaz-ul-Haque, Producer EMMRC KU and Dr Taslim A War, Senior Assistant Professor, English Department KU adjudged the debaters. Dr Hina Basharat conducted proceedings of the valedictory session, where Dr Shazia Malik delivered a vote of thanks. Dr Wakar Amin made the introductory remarks about the theme of the NSS Foundation Day.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print