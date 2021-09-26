ISM Ramban provides 3 consignments of AYUSH medicines to CMO

RAMBAN: Indian System of Medicine Department Ramban, handed over the immunity boosting and other AYUSH medicines to the Health Department for further distribution among the general public.
Nodal Officer Immunity Boosting Medicines, Dr. Masood Iqbal Zargar handed over three consignments of AYUSH medicines/immunity boosting medicines to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Faried Ahmed Bhat for distribution the same among all CHCs, NTPHCs, Sub-Centers and different COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers for providing to the patients and other visiting people.
It informed that over 50 types of Ayurvedic and Unani medicines were provided to the Health Department for distribution among the people in the district for COVID-19 care and containment since the advent of the pandemic .
Dr. Zargar urged the CMO to inform the people about the efficacy of the Indian System of Medicines in the time of pandemic Covid-19, especially to the frontline workers.
He said that medicines provided by AYUSH offered a great help in reducing respiratory disorders, increasing the immune system and also improving the overall strength and vitality of humans. He appealed to the public in general and staff deployed in corona virus duties to use medicines of AYUSH for strengthening the immune system.